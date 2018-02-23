Husker Softball falls to UCLA

Cathedral City, Calif. — The Nebraska softball team (9-4) couldn’t find an offensive rhythm against No. 3 UCLA (11-0), falling to the Bruins 5-0 on Friday night.

The Huskers were unable to crack All-American UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia, getting just two hits off her on the night. Garcia improved to 4-0 on the year. She pitched a complete game, giving up two hits, no runs and recording 11 strikeouts.

Jablonski dropped to 5-3 on the year, pitching the Huskers’ first complete game of the season. In six innings, the senior gave up seven hits, five runs and recorded five strikeouts.

Lexey Kneib and Jablonski got Nebraska’s only hits of the game. Kneib went 1-for-2 on the night, with a double and a walk. Taylor Otte also reached base after drawing a walk.

In the top of the second, Kenib got Nebraska’s first hit of the night. Kneib hit a two-out double to center field, but UCLA struck out the next batter to get out of the inning.

The Bruins got a leadoff walk in the bottom of the second and moved the runner over with a sacrifice bunt, but Nebraska’s defense held strong and retired the next two batters to prevent UCLA from scoring.

In the top of the third, the Simmons reached first on an error with two outs. She stole second to put another runner in scoring position, but a strikeout snuffed out the Huskers’ offensive efforts.

The Bruins did damage in the third, sending eight batters to the plate and taking a 3-0 lead. The first runs came on a two-out, two-run homer to center. A double and a single scored another run for UCLA. A walk put runners on first and second, but Jablonski got a big strikeout to end the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Bruins loaded the bases with back-to-back singles and a walk. Another walk gave UCLA a 4-0 lead and a sacrifice fly brought another run in.

Nebraska concludes the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Saturday when the Huskers take on St. John’s at 11:30 a.m. (CT) and No. 1 Washington at 5 p.m. (CT).