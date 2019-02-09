Husker Softball goes 1-1 on Day One of Lone Star College Classic

Houston, Texas. – The Nebraska softball team defeated Lamar 14-2 in five innings on Friday in its first of two games on the night.

Freshman Lindsey Walljasper was impressive in her Husker debut. She started in the circle and pitched a complete five innings. She allowed just seven hits and didn’t give up any earned runs. She had eight strikeouts and no walks. At the plate, Walljasper went 2-for-4 with one run and four RBIs. She also had one home run.

Nebraska had 14 hits on the night. Bri Cassidy led the team going 3-for-3 with three doubles, tying a single-game Nebraska record. Courtney Wallace and Lexey Kneib also had multiple hits on the night, with two each. Wallace had two triples, which tied a single-game Nebraska record.

Jade Lewis got the loss for Lamar. She pitched 3.2 innings, gave up 11 hits and 10 runs. She also had one strikeout. As a team, Lamar finished with seven hits.

Lamar took advantage of two Husker errors to jump to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first. In the bottom of the inning, Rylie Unzicker hit a one-out triple and Edwards drew a walk to put two runners on, but the Huskers were unable to score as Lamar retired the next two batters.

In the second inning, Nebraska tied the game 2-2. Madi Unzicker drew a one-out walk and Cassidy doubled to put both runners in scoring position. Boruff singled to score Madi Unzicker. Boruff stole second and Rylie Unzicker drew a walk to load the bases for Edwards. Edwards was walked to score Cassidy.

Nebraska took a 3-2 lead in the third inning. Wallace hit a leadoff triple and scored on a ground out to second.

In the fourth, NU did damage, batting around the order and scoring 11 runs – all with two outs. Walljasper started the Husker run with a solo shot to left center to extend the lead to 4-2. Wallace reached on an error and Kneib singled to put two runners on. Madi Unzicker reached on a fielder’s choice and an error allowed Wallace to score making it 5-2. Three doubles from Cassidy, Boruff and Simmons scored four runs making it 9-2. Rylie Unzicker and Edwards drew back-to-back walks and Walljasper doubled to score three runs and make it 12-2. With Yocom pinch running at second, Wallace tripled to score Yocom. Kneib doubled to score Wallace and make it 14-2.

Houston, Texas. – In an offensive battle, the Nebraska softball team fell to Texas Tech, 15-10, on Friday night. NU dropped to 1-1 on the season after beating Lamar earlier in the day, while TTU improved to 2-0.

On offense, Nebraska had 12 hits. Lindsey Walljasper and Bri Cassidy each went 3-for-4 with one run. Bree Boruff and Courtney Wallace each had two hits. Lexey Kneib and Tristen Edwards also had one hit for the Huskers.

Wallace started the game in the circle for the Huskers. She went 4.0 innings and gave up five runs on five hits and also had four strikeouts. Olivia Ferrell dropped to 0-1 on the season. She gave up seven runs on four hits. Regan Mergele also pitched for the Huskers, going 3.0 innings. She gave up one earned run and recorded six strikeouts.

Texas Tech’s Erin Edmoundson improved to 2-0, pitching 4.1 innings. She gave up four runs on eight hits and had seven strikeouts.

Texas Tech took a 2-0 lead in the first with three hits and one Husker error.

Nebraska brought 11 batters to the plate and took a 6-2 lead in the third inning. Boruff and Rylie Unzicker both singled to put two runners on. Edwards singled to score Boruff and give the Huskers their first run of the night. Wallace was walked to load the bases and Kneib singled to score two runs. Madi Unzicker drew another walk to load the bases again for Bri Cassidy. Cassidy hit an infield single to score Wallace and give the Huskers four runs. Boruff reached on an error, which also allowed two runs to score.

In the top of the fourth, the Red Raiders scored two runs on a walk, a single and a triple. A ground out scored another run for Texas Tech, cutting Nebraska’s lead to 6-5 at the end of four innings.

Nebraska made it 7-5 in the fourth inning after two doubles from Walljasper and Wallace.

Texas Tech took back the lead in the top of the fifth, scoring seven runs. A two-run homer tied the game. A double put the go-ahead run on and an error moved her to third. Another single scored one run. With two runners on, a walk loaded the bases. Two more walks and a single gave the Red Raiders a 12-7 lead.

In the sixth, TTU extended its lead to 14-7. A single put a runner on. She stole second and scored after a throwing error. Another walk and stolen base put a runner on second. A single scored her. In the bottom of the inning, Walljasper hit a two-out single and Wallace doubled to put two runners on scoring position, but a ground out ended in the inning.

The Red Raiders scored a final, unearned run in the seventh. Nebraska attempted a comeback in the bottom of the inning. The Huskers loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of singles and a walk. Edwards drew a walk to score a run. Walljasper singled to score two more runs and cut the lead 15-10, but it wouldn’t be enough to get the win.

The Lone Star College Classic continues Saturday. Nebraska will play Lamar at 11:30 a.m. After, the Huskers take on Texas Tech at 2 p.m.