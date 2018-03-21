Husker Softball knocks off Creighton

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska softball team (21-9) smashed in-state rival Creighton (11-10) at Bowlin Stadium Wednesday night by a score of 6-2.

Kaylan Jablonski improved to 14-5 and picked up her eighth straight win. She pitched 4.0 innings and gave up two runs on three hits. She also had two walks and two strikeouts. Regan Mergele started the game and pitched 3.0 scoreless innings. She gave up just three hits and recorded two strikeouts. Mergele extended her scoreless innings streak to 10.0 innings, dating back to the March 16 game against Cal State Northridge.

Creighton’s Bryana Clark pitched a complete six-inning game and dropped to 3-4 on the season. She gave up four earned runs on 10 hits. She also had five walks and one strikeout.

Madi Unzicker and Gina Metzler led the Huskers on offense. Unzicker went 2-for-4, with one run, three RBIs and one homer. Metzler hit 3-for-3 with one run. Laura Barrow also had two hits on the day, marking her second multi-hit game of the season. Taylor Otte, Tristen Edwards and Jablonski also each had one hit for the Huskers.

Nebraska wasted no time, scoring two runs in the first. Simmons drew a leadoff walk and Edwards singled up the middle. They both stole a base to get in scoring position with no outs. Jablonski took advantage and singled just past the second baseman to score Simmons. Madi Unzicker followed suit and hit a ball over third base to score Edwards. Otte’s sacrifice bunt moved both runners over. Metzler drew a walk to load the bases with two outs, but a strikeout ended the inning.

The Huskers took advantage of a Bluejay error and scored one run in the third. Otte hit a two-out single. Barrow reached on an error, that would have ended the inning. With two runners on Metzler singled and Otte used her speed to round third and get home in time to beat the throw and give the Huskers a 3-0 lead.

Creighton scored one run in the top of the third. The leadoff batter was hit by a pitch and a double brought her home.

NU loaded the bases in the fifth, with a pair of two-out singles from Barrow and Metzler. Kneib drew a walk and Riley was also walked to score Barrow.

In the sixth, Jablonski reached on an error and Bree Boruff pinch ran for her. Madi Unzicker then hit a two-run homer to give the Huskers a 6-1 lead.

Creighton scored one run in the seventh with a pair of walks and a single.

The Huskers are back in action on Friday when the team hosts Michigan State for its Big Ten opener. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.