Husker Softball sweeps Purdue

West Lafayette, Ind. – Behind a season-high 14 hits, the Nebraska softball team (15-24, 4-8 Big Ten) won its second game of the day against Purdue on Saturday by a score of 9-4. With the win, the Huskers swept Saturday’s doubleheader and took the series, 2-1.

The Huskers had 14 hits for the first time since the season opener against Lamar. Samantha Owen went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two doubles. Peyton Glatter also had three hits and three runs, tying career highs. She also had one RBI and a double. Alyvia Simmons went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. She also recorded her 38th career double, which puts her at a tie for eighth place on Nebraska’s all-time career doubles list. Tristen Edwards went 2-for-3 with three runs and a home run. Lindsey Walljasper, Madi Unzicker, Bri Cassidy, and Courtney Wallace each had one hit as well for the Huskers.

Courtney Wallace (3-4) started in the circle for Nebraska. She went 5.0 innings and gave up four runs on eight hits. She also had three walks and two strikeouts. Regan Mergele picked up her third save of the season. She pitched 2.0 innings. She gave up one hit, one walk and had three strikeouts.

In the first, Nebraska loaded the bases with no outs. Simmons drew a leadoff walk and stole second. Edwards and Owen both singled. However, Nebraska was unable to capitalize as Purdue got three straight outs.

Nebraska got on the board in the second and took a 1-0 lead. Glatter singled to get on base and stole second to get in scoring position. Cassidy singled to bring her home.

The Huskers extended their lead in the third, scoring one run on two hits. Edwards drew a leadoff walk and Walljasper singled to put two runners on. A double steal put runners on second and third and Madi Unzicker singled to score Edwards. In the bottom of the inning, Purdue responded by scoring three runs off four hits.

In the fourth, NU regained the lead. Glatter singled and reached second on a wild pitch. Simmons singled and stole second to put runners on second and third. Edwards drew a walk to load the bases and Owen doubled to clear the bases and score three runs.

Purdue score another run in the fifth off two hits to cut Nebraska’s lead to 5-4.

Edwards hit a solo home run in the sixth to put Nebraska up 6-4. In the bottom of the inning, Purdue got runners on second and third with two outs after a walk and a double. The Husker defense stayed strong, retiring the next batter to end the inning.

In the final inning, Nebraska added some insurance runs. Lexey Kneib reached on a fielder’s choice with two outs. Bree Boruff pinch ran for her and stole second. Glatter doubled to score her and put Nebraska up 7-4. Anni Raley pinch hit and reached on an error by Purdue to put runners on the corners. Simmons doubled to score two to give NU a 9-4 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. It would be enough, as Purdue could not score in the bottom of the inning.

The Huskers are back in action next weekend when they host Minnesota in a three-game series in Lincoln April 19-21. Friday’s first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.