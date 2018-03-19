Husker Softball wins 1-0 decision over DePaul

Fullerton, Calif. – The Nebraska softball team picked up its 20th win of the season with a 1-0 victory over DePaul (17-11) on Sunday in its last of five games at the Easton Invitational.

Kaylan Jablonski got the win and improved to 13-5. She pitched 3.1 scoreless innings. She gave up four hits, three walks and also had one strikeout. Regan Mergele got the start and pitched a scoreless 3.2 innings. She also had three walks and one strikeout.

Kennedy Garcia fell to 2-3 on the season. She pitched four innings and gave up one unearned run. She also had one walk and three strikeouts.

Alyvia Simmons, Ally Riley Madi Unzicker and Taylor Otte each had one hit for the Huskers. Simmons scored the Huskers’ only run, while Jablonski got the RBI.

DePaul put two runners on with a pair of one-out singles. Mergele got a piece of a hard-hit ball and threw to first in time to get the second out of the inning. Both runners moved over into scoring position, but Mergele caught a pop up to get out of the jam.

The Huskers got a runner in scoring position with one out in the second. Taylor Otte reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second, but back-to-back strikeouts left her stranded.

In the third, the Blue Demons loaded the bases with a fielder’s choice and back-to-back two-out walks. The Huskers got out of the inning without allowing a run after a pop up to third.

The Huskers scored one run in the bottom of the inning with help from a DePaul error. Simmons hit a one-out double and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Edwards reach on an error. Jablonski grounded out to second for what would have been the third out, had the error not occurred. Simmons scored on the play, giving the Huskers a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, the Blue Demons put two on with two outs after a pair of walks, but a flyout to left field kept the Huskers ahead.

In the bottom of the inning, a walk and an error put two runners on with one out, but DePaul retired the next two batters leaving both runners stranded.

In the sixth, DePaul put the go-ahead run on base. The Blue Demons drew a leadoff walk. A fielder’s choice advanced the batter, but got the lead runner out. A single put another runner on with one out, but the Huskers retired the next two batters with a strikeout and a groundout.

In the seventh, DePaul got a leadoff single and moved the runner over with a sacrifice bunt. A strikeout gave the Huskers another out. The next batter singled to right field, but Simmons made a great throw to Bri Cassidy who got the runner out as she tried advancing to home and ended the game.

The Huskers are back in action on Wednesday as they host in-state rival Creighton at 6:00 p.m.