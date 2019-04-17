Husker Women Announce 2020 Big Ten Matchups

The Big Ten announced its layout of the 2019-20 conference season on Wednesday, including the home-and-road plays for the Nebraska women’s basketball team’s 18-game league season.

The Huskers, who are set to return 10 players from their 2018-19 squad including 2020 seniors Hannah Whitish, Nicea Eliely, Grace Mitchell and Kristian Hudson, will have Big Ten double-plays against defending conference champion Iowa, 2018 conference champion Ohio State, 2019 NCAA qualifier Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Eight of those 10 games for the Huskers will come against 2019 postseason qualifiers.

In addition to Nebraska’s home games against the Hawkeyes, Buckeyes, Hoosiers, Golden Gophers and Badgers, the Huskers will play 2019 NCAA Tournament qualifier Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena along with Purdue, Penn State and Illinois in their nine-game home Big Ten schedule.

Nebraska will complete its road conference schedule against NCAA Tournament qualifiers Maryland, Michigan and Rutgers along with 2019 WNIT runner-up Northwestern. Overall, eight of the Huskers’ nine Big Ten Conference road games next season will come against 2019 postseason tournament teams.

The Big Ten Conference will release dates for is 2019-20 league season in late-August or early-September. Non-conference schedule information will be announced by Nebraska as it becomes available.