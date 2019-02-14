Husker Women come up short at Maryland

College Park, Md. – Nicea Eliely scored a season-high 18 points, but it was not enough to overcome Maryland’s 16-0 run in the final 3:06 of the third quarter, as the No. 7 Terrapins ran to an 89-63 win over the Huskers at the Xfinity Center on Thursday night.

Nebraska trailed 51-43 after a three-pointer by Kayla Mershon capped a string of seven straight points by the freshman. But with 3:06 left Maryland’s Brianna Fraser scored and drew a foul. That was the start of a 16-0 run to end the quarter to put the game out of reach.

Nebraska, which slipped to 6-8 in the Big Ten and 11-14 overall, got 11 points from Sam Haiby off the bench.

Kaila Charles led five Terrapins in double figures with 22 points, while Blair Watson pumped in 17 points and Fraser added 14 points off the bench. Stephanie Jones and Shakira Austin both pitched in 10 points to help Maryland improve to 23-2 overall and 12-2 in the Big Ten.

For the game, Nebraska hit 39.3 percent (22-56) of its shots from the field, including 7-of-16 threes (.438), while hitting 12-of-20 at the free throw line. The Huskers out-rebounded Maryland 42-41, but Maryland forced 19 turnovers by Nebraska while committing just eight of its own in the game. The Terps outscored the Huskers 19-2 in points off turnovers.

Maryland hit 42.9 percent (30-70) of its shots, including 6-of-15 threes (.400) and 23-of-31 free throws (.742).

Maryland jumped to a 9-0 lead in the game’s first 2:05 and took its biggest lead of the first half at 15-4 with 3:05 left in the opening period, before Nebraska rallied. The Huskers trimmed the Terp margin to 22-15 at the end of the quarter, then pulled within 29-26 after an 11-4 surge over a four-minute span that started with back-to-back threes by Eliely and ended with a three-pointer from Taylor Kissinger with 4:42 left in the half.

Maryland responded to push the margin back to seven at 41-34 at halftime. Eliely led the Huskers with 12 first-half points, including 10 in the second quarter, while Haiby added seven points. Kate Cain contributed four points, five rebounds, four blocks and two assists in the opening 20 minutes.

In the half, Nebraska hit 44.4 percent (12-27) of its shots, including 6-of-10 threes, while adding 4-of-6 free throws. The Huskers out-rebounded Maryland 20-18 in the half and blocked six shots as a team.

Maryland responded by shooting 42.9 percent (15-35) in the half, including 2-of-7 threes. The Terps also hit 9-of-12 free throws. First-quarter turnovers set the tone in the first half for Maryland, as the Terrapins forced eight first-quarter turnovers by Nebraska and turned those mistakes into eight points. The Huskers committed just three turnovers in the second quarter. Maryland turned the ball over just three times in the half.

Fraser led Maryland with nine points off the bench in the half, while Watson added eight points. Austin and Charles both contributed seven first-half points, while Jones pitched in six points.

The Huskers return home to battle another top-25 team on Sunday, when Nebraska takes on Michigan State. Tip-off between the Big Red and the No. 24 Spartans is set for 3 p.m.