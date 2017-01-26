Husker Women fall at Purdue

West Lafayette, Ind. – Jessica Shepard scored 21 points and added eight rebounds, but the Nebraska women’s basketball team suffered an 88-45 road loss at Purdue on Thursday night.

Nebraska slipped to 5-16 overall and 1-8 in the Big Ten, while Purdue improved to 14-8 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

Ashley Morrissette led four Boilermakers in double figures with 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting, while adding eight assists, six steals and five rebounds. Ae’Rianna Harris added 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, while Dominique Oden pitched in 16 points, five rebounds and six assists. Bridget Perry contributed 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals for Purdue.

Shepard was the only Husker to reach double figures in points, while senior center Allie Havers managed eight points and five rebounds. Freshman Rylie Cascio Jensen was the only other Husker to score at least five points.

Nebraska hit just 17-of-48 shots from the field, including just 2-of-15 threes. NU did knock down 9-of-13 free throws. The Huskers were outrebounded 39-24 on the night, while losing the turnover battle 24-10.

Purdue turned Nebraska’s turnovers and its own second chances into the difference in the game, as the Boilermakers outscored NU 27-2 in points off turnovers and 17-1 in second-chance points.

Purdue hit 52.2 percent (35-67) of its shots from the floor, including 4-of-16 threes, while knocking down 14-of-17 free throws.

Nebraska trailed 11-9 after the game’s first five minutes, but then turned the ball over seven times in the next five minutes as Purdue used a 10-0 run to help build a 24-11 lead at the end of the quarter.

The Huskers scored the first two points of the second quarter to briefly cut the margin to 11, but Morrissette, Harris and Oden all used big first halves to push the Boilermaker lead to 42-17 at the half. Morrissette, who was coming off a 31-point effort in her last game, scored 10 in the half including six straight to push the Purdue lead to 32-15. Harris, who made her fourth start of the season in place of regular starter Andreona Keys, added 10 points and four first-half rebounds, while Oden added nine first-half points including seven straight in the opening quarter.

Dominique McBryde scored six of Purdue’s final points of the half, including a 17-foot jumper from the left wing at the first-half buzzer to give the Boilermakers their biggest lead of the half.

Nebraska shot just 34.8 percent (8-23) in the half, including just 1-of-8 from three-point range while going 0-for-2 at the line. The Huskers were outrebounded 23-11, including no offensive boards for NU. Nebraska also lost the first-half turnover battle 13-4.

Purdue hit 47.2 percent (17-36) from the field, including 1-for-8 from long range. The Boilermakers went 7-for-8 at the free throw line. Purdue outscored Nebraska 13-0 in points off turnovers in the half and 13-0 in second-chance points in the half, as those 26 points more than accounted for the Boilers’ 25-point halftime edge.

The Huskers turned up the scoring in the third quarter, putting up 15 capped by a three-pointer from Emily Wood to end quarter, but Purdue led 63-32 heading to the final period.

The Huskers return to Big Ten road action when they battle No. 15 Ohio State on Sunday. Tip-off between the Huskers and Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, is set for 11 a.m. (CT)