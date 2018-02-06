Huskers Battle Gophers Tonight

After its longest break of the season, the Nebraska basketball team returns to action Tuesday evening, as the Huskers face the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Tipoff from Williams Arena is set for 8 p.m. Nebraska (17-8, 8-4 Big Ten) has been off since completing a stretch of four games in eight days with a 74-63 win at Wisconsin on Jan. 29.The Huskers will be seeking their first win in Williams Arena in 15 years Tuesday night against the Golden Gophers (14-11, 3-9 Big Ten). Minnesota, which was ranked as high as 12th in the country in December, has struggled of late, losing eight of its last nine games since a 13-3 start. The Golden Gophers pushed No. 24 Michigan to overtime before falling 76-73 in Ann Arbor on Saturday.