Huskers Beat Daily Standards

Lincoln – The Nebraska football team practiced on Tuesday morning for approximately two and a half hours in the Hawks Championship Center in full pads and helmets.

Head Coach Scott Frost spoke to the media following practice, summarizing the day as a competition day.

“Today was far and away our best day as a team,” Frost said. “I saw great enthusiasm. We had a competition day, so we kept track of every rep, offense and defense. [It] came right down to the end. I’m seeing some guys start to get it, guys start to understand our schemes on both sides and what we’re looking for from a pace standpoint and an effort standpoint. We talk all the time about setting a new standard daily and then trying to beat that standard. We definitely had our best practice today so it’s going to be a challenge Saturday to come out and do better than that.”

“It came right down to the end and the offense got a first down on the last play so it was great to see that there were some really good things on both sides of the ball.”

After day five of practice, Frost sees improvement both offensively and defensively.

“It’s a lot of things,” Frost said. “We’re stronger, we’re in better shape. After five practices, they understand schemes on both sides better. They’re starting to understand some of the detail that makes it work and I’m seeing a lot of improvement on both sides of the ball.”

“I see a lot of things getting better,” Frost said. “I see guys having fun. I see guys helping out one another, communication is improving. I see our conditioning getting better. Our understanding of schemes on both sides is getting better. That’s what spring ball is for and I think we made a lot of strides in fives practices.”

Frost mentioned how the early enrollees and the junior college players have adjusted and made their way presence on the practice field.

“I said this before but all the new guys, the incoming freshman that are early enrollees and the junior college guys have down a really good job as a group, coming in and just kind of establishing themselves as part of the team,” Frost said. “They’ve done a good job learning. They’re learning it at the same pace as everybody else, which is better than most situations you come into as one of those guys. They’re learning on the same track as everybody else, and that kind of puts them on an equal footing but they’ve done a good job of coming in and becoming a part of the team.”

The Huskers will return to spring practice on Thursday morning. Nebraska’s annual Red-White Spring Game presented by First National Bank is set for Saturday, April 21 in Memorial Stadium and is sold out.