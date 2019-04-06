Huskers Beat Purdue Again

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team (16-9, 6-2 Big Ten) produced 14 hits in a 13-4 win over Purdue at Hawks Field on Saturday afternoon. Nebraska remains perfect at home this season with a 7-0 mark at Haymarket Park.

Luke Roskam, Angelo Altavilla and Cam Chick each produced three-hit efforts to pace the Husker offense. Senior lefty Nate Fisher, making his seventh start of the season, went 3.0 innings before Mike Waldron (2.1 innings) earned the win and Robbie Palkert (3.2) earned the save. It marked Palkert’s fifth career save, as he has recorded at least one save during each of his four years at Nebraska.

Nebraska scored one run in the bottom of the first to take the early lead. Joe Acker drew a leadoff walk before Mojo Hagge hit an infield single to put runners on first and second with one out. Luke Roskam drove in one run with his RBI single to center field.

Purdue responded with three runs in the top of the third to take a 3-1 lead. The Huskers tied it at 3-3 with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Angelo Altavilla drew a leadoff walk before Cam Chick blasted an RBI double. Chick later scored on a wild pitch.

In the fifth inning, Nebraska blew open the game with seven runs to take a 10-3 lead. Aaron Palensky was hit-by-pitch in the leadoff spot before Hagge reached on an error. A passed ball advanced the runners. Keegan Watson drew a walk to load the bases. Three runs scored when Roskam singled through the right side. Altavilla singled to put runners on the corners before Chick blistered a home run to right field. Colby Gomes doubled before back-to-back strikeouts. Palensky drove in Gomes with an RBI single before the final out of the inning.

NU plated two more runs in the sixth inning to extend its lead to 12-3. Watson reached on an error in the leadoff spot before advancing to second on a passed ball. Altavilla drove him in with an RBI single. Altavilla later scored on a wild pitch.

In the eighth inning, pinch hitter Ty Roseberry obliterated a home run to left field for the lone run of the frame.

The Huskers and Boilermakers conclude their series on Sunday, starting at noon (CT). The game will be televised on ESPNU.