Huskers Begin Big Ten Action At Home

The third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team begins Big Ten play on Friday by hosting unbeaten No. 18 Michigan at 8 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers will then turn around and host Michigan State on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Spartans are receiving 52 points in the AVCA Coaches Poll and are one spot outside the top 25. Both matches will be nationally televised. Friday’s match against Michigan will be on BTN and streamed online at BTN2GO.com. Sunday’s match will be on ESPNU and can be viewed online at WatchESPN.com.

About the Huskers

• Nebraska enters Big Ten action with a 9-1 overall record. The Huskers have won nine straight matches since a season-opening loss to No. 7 Florida. In that stretch, NU has defeated No. 18 Oregon and No. 14 Creighton.

• Freshman middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 2.70 blocks per set in the Husker Invite with a career-high 13 blocks in the 3-1 win over New Mexico. Her 13 blocks are tied for the most in the NCAA in a four-set match this season. Schwarzenbach’s 1.60 blocks per set rank second in the Big Ten and sixth nationally.

• Mikaela Foecke leads the Huskers with 3.57 kills per set and a team-best 0.51 aces per set, which ranks second among all Big Ten players.

• Libero Kenzie Maloney was named the most valuable player of the Husker Invite after helping the Huskers hold their three opponents to a combined .054 hitting percentage. Maloney is averaging 3.94 digs per set this season.

• The Huskers lead the nation in opponent hitting percentage at .109.

• Nebraska’s 1.83 service aces per set are fourth in the Big Ten and 15th nationally.