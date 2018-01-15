Huskers Begin Homestand vs. Illinois

After playing three of its last four games on the road, Nebraska returns home to begin a crucial two-game homestand Monday night against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Tipoff from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m.

The game will be nationally televised on BTN with Kevin Kugler and Stephen Bardo on the call. The game is also available on BTN.com, BTN2Go and the Fox Sports Go app.

Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the IMG Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, on the Huskers app, on TuneIn Radio and on the TuneIn Radio app. The radio broadcast begins one hour prior to tipoff.

Nebraska (12-7, 3-3 Big Ten) looks to bounce back following a 76-74 overtime loss at Penn State on Friday evening. The Huskers dug out of a 16-point second-half deficit and had a chance to win at the end of regulation, but Glynn Watson’s 3-point attempt was off the mark. Nebraska, which led by as many as three in the extra period, eventually tied it with 13.3 seconds left in overtime on Anton Gill’s 3-pointer, but Tony Carr’s jumper with 2.7 seconds left in overtime gave the hosts the win.

The Huskers nearly pulled out the win despite an off shooting night from leading scorer James Palmer Jr., who was held to five points. Glynn Watson and Isaac Copeland had 21 points apiece for Nebraska, marking the second time this season NU has had multiple 20-point scorers. The Huskers also received a solid effort from the bench, which outscored Penn State, 27-7, behind 12 from Isaiah Roby and 10 from Gill.

Illinois (10-8, 0-5 Big Ten) knows all too well about the fine line between winning and losing in the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini have lost three of their five Big Ten games in overtime, including a 104-97 loss to Iowa last Thursday. Trent Frazier had 27 points, including 7-of-11 from 3-point range, in a losing effort. Leron Black’s 14.5 points per game leads four Fighting Illini players in double figures, while Frazier is one of the Big Ten’s leading freshman scorers at 10.6 ppg.