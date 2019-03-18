Huskers blanked by Tulsa and Kansas

Lawrence, Kan. – The Nebraska softball team (10-12) dropped its first game on Sunday to Tulsa (18-8) by a score of 6-0.

Tulsa’s Samantha Pochop shut down the Huskers. She pitched a complete 7.0 innings and didn’t allow any hits. She only gave up four walks and had seven strikeouts.

Regan Mergele (1-5) started and pitched 5.0 innings. She gave up five runs on seven hits. She didn’t walk a batter and also recorded two strikeouts. Courtney Wallace pitched 2.0 innings of relief. She gave up one run on one hit and also had four walks.

Nebraska had no hits against Tulsa. Tristen Edwards had two walks, while Rylie Unzicker and Madi Unzicker each had one walk.

Tulsa threatened early, getting a runner on third in the first inning. A one-out double put the runner on second and she reached third after tagging on a fly out. However, the Huskers retired the next batter to get out of the inning without allowing a run. In the bottom of the inning, Rylie Unzicker drew a leadoff walk. She stole second and reached third on a wild pitch. She looked to score on a ground ball, but the Tulsa defense got her out at home. A strikeout ended the inning, with one Husker runner left on base.

Tulsa took a 2-0 lead in the third. Nebraska retired the first two batters, but Tulsa got three straight hits, including a pair of doubles.

Nebraska had three base runners in the fourth, but couldn’t score any runs. Edwards drew a one-out walk. Owen reached on a fielder’s choice, but Edwards was out at second on the play. Owen stole second and Madi Unzicker drew another walk to put two runners on, but a ground out ended the inning.

The Hurricane scored three runs in the fifth off three hits, including two home runs.

In the top of the sixth, Tulsa loaded the bases after a hit batter, a single and a walk. Another walk extended the lead to 6-0.

Nebraska was unable to make up the difference.

Lawrence, Kan. – In a tough pitching battle, the Nebraska softball team (10-13) came up just short, falling to Kansas (7-19) by a score of 1-0.

Olivia Ferrell (3-3) pitched a gem, going 6.0 innings – tying her longest outing this season. She gave up just one run on five hits. She also had one walk and three strikeouts. Ferrell also helped the team on offense, recording one hit.

KU’s Brynn Minor improved to 4-10 on the season. She pitched a complete 7.0 innings and gave up six hits. She also had no walks and seven strikeouts.

Nebraska out hit Kansas, 6-5. Peyton Glatter led the offense going 2-for-3. It marked the first multi-hit game of her career. Rylie Unzicker, Lindsey Walljasper and Sarah Yocom also had hits on the day.

Rylie Unzicker hit a leadoff single in the first. She stole second and reached third on an throwing error by the KU catcher as they attempted to throw her out. However, the next three batters went down in order to strand the runner.

In the third, Glatter laid down a perfect bunt allowing her to reach first, but the Jayhawks retired the next three batters.

Nebraska threatened in the top of the fifth. An error allowed Walljasper to reach second. Anni Raley pinch ran for her. Glatter singled up the middle. Raley reached third and turned for home, but was called out at the plate. Glatter reached second on the throw. Yocom singled to put runners on the corners with two outs, but Kansas got a big strikeout to send the game to the bottom of the inning.

Kansas scored one run in the bottom of the sixth. A pair of singles put two runners on with no outs. The Husker defense got a huge double play, but a runner advanced to third. A double scored her. The Huskers got out of the innings with a fly out.

Nebraska attempted a comeback in the top of the seventh. Ferrell hit a two-out single to put the tying run on base. Carson Fischer pinch ran for her, but a strikeout ended the game.

The Huskers are back in action on March 22-24 when they begin conference play by traveling to Ann Arbor, Mich., to take on the Michigan Wolverines. The first game is set for Friday at 3 p.m. CT. A live radio stream will be available on Huskers.com.