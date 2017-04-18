Huskers & Bluejays Meet Tonight

Lincoln – After losing consecutive games for the first time in over a month this past weekend, the Nebraska baseball team (21-13-1, 5-3-1 Big Ten) will play four road games this week. The week starts with a midweek trip to TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha on Tuesday night for the second game in a three-game season series against the Creighton Bluejays (14-16, 5-1 Big East). Nebraska then heads to Minneapolis this weekend for three Big Ten Conference games against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Huskers took the first meeting between the Huskers and Jays this season at Hawks Field on April 4 by a score of 14-6.

The last two meetings will be in Omaha, including Tuesday’s game and the finale on Wednesday, May 10. Tuesday will be the 136th all-time meeting between the Huskers and Jays, with Nebraska holding a 84-49-2 advantage. The Huskers took 2-of-3 from the Jays last season and have won six straight against the Jays at Hawks Field. After the Husker won at home last year, 8-2, the Jays took the first meeting in Omaha, 4-3, to even the season series. The Huskers responded with a 15-2 road win during the final week of the regular season to secure the series victory. Nebraska is coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Huskers avoided the sweep with an 8-6 win on Sunday after dropping the first two games, 7-6 (10 innings) and 5-3. Entering the weekend the Huskers had won sixth straight Big Ten series dating back to last year.

The Huskers are 7-2-1 on the road this season and 6-3-1 over their last 10 games. Creighton enters Tuesday playing some of its best baseball of the season, as the Jays have won six straight games, including a Big East sweep at Georgetown this past weekend. The Georgetown sweep followed up a series victory over St. John’s the previous week, who enters this week ranked 22nd in the country by both D1Baseball and Baseball America. The Jays are 6-4 over their last 10 games and are 9-5 at TD Ameritrade this season.