Huskers & Bluejays Set To Square Off Tonight

The Nebraska baseball team (13-11) begins a nine-game road stretch on Tuesday night when the Huskers battle intrastate rival Creighton (12-6) at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. (CT). Last Time Out The Huskers opened Big Ten play over the weekend by winning one of three against Minnesota at Hawks Field. NU won the second game, 8-2, but lost the series opener, 5-1, and the finale by a 2-0 margin. Nebraska has a 9-1 record this season in games when coming off a loss. The Huskers fell to Minnesota in their most recent game. Nebraska leads the all-time series against Creighton, 85-50-2, dating back to the first meeting between the schools in 1902. Creighton is 12-6 this season with the No. 15 ranking in the RPI (as of March 25). The Bluejays enter tonight’s tilt on a two-game winning streak after winning a pair of games against Illinois State before the finale was canceled. Creighton earned a 1-1 home split against Wichita State and took two of three at Minnesota earlier this month.