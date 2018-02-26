Huskers Come Up Short At Maryland

College Park, Md. – Nebraska rallied from a 14-point deficit with less than 15 minutes left to take a 75-74 lead with 48 seconds remaining, before falling 77-75 at No. 13 Maryland on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, Nebraska slipped to 20-9 overall to finish 11-5 in the Big Ten to earn the No. 3 seed in next week’s Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. No. 13 Maryland claimed the No. 2 seed in the tournament by improving to 23-6 overall and 12-4 in the Big Ten.

Husker sophomore guard Hannah Whitish buried a corner three with 48 seconds left to cap Nebraska’s 14-point second-half comeback and give the Big Red a one-point lead, just their second lead of the game since opening with a Nicea Eliely three-pointer. Whitish, who finished with a team-high 14 points, also took the shot to win it for the Huskers in the closing seconds, a three-pointer from the right wing with NU trailing 77-75. Whitish’s shot was true but hit back iron and caromed off as time expired. In addition to 14 points and four three-pointers from Whitish, Nebraska got 13 points and a trio of threes from senior guard Janay Morton off the bench. Eliely added 11 points, five rebounds and three assists, while junior forward Maddie Simon added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists to give the Huskers four players in double figures. NU earned the 3rd seed in this week’s Big Ten Tournament.