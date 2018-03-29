Huskers Continue Big Ten Play at Ohio State

The Nebraska baseball team (13-12, 1-2 Big Ten) journeys to Columbus, Ohio this weekend for a three-game set against Ohio State as Big Ten play resumes for the Huskers. The first game against the Buckeyes is slated for Friday at 5:30 p.m. (CT). Saturday’s game is set for 2:05 p.m., before Sunday’s finale at 12:05 p.m.
How to Listen/Watch the Huskers
Fans can listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call the action on the Husker Sports Network. Every game this season can be heard on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.
All three games will be carried on TuneIn.com and the TuneIn App on the Husker IMG Sports Network channel. Fans in Lincoln can listen on 1400 AM and fans in Omaha can listen on 590 AM.
Friday night’s game will be televised on the Big Ten Network, with Brandon Gaudin and Scott Pose calling the action.
The games on Saturday and Sunday will be streamed live online on BTN Plus. Subscriptions for BTN Plus are available on a monthly or annual basis. A school pass subscription is $79.95 for one year and $9.95 for one month. A conference pass subscription is $119.95 for one year and $14.95 for one month.
Last Time Out
The Huskers fell to intrastate rival Creighton on Tuesday at TD Ameritrade Park by a 3-1 margin.
Next Up
The Huskers face intrastate rival Omaha at Werner Park on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. (CT).
Quick Notes
- Nebraska has a 9-2 record this season in games when coming off a loss.
- Luke Roskam enters the week on a career-long reaching base streak (13), which is also the current longest on the team.
- Nebraska is 7-3 in series finales this season.
» 5-2 in finales of a two-game series
» 1-1 in finales of a three-game series
» 1-0 in finales of a four-game series
Scouting the Ohio State Buckeyes
- Nebraska leads the all-time series against Ohio State, 12-9, dating back to the first meeting between the schools in 1991. Last season, Nebraska won two of three in Columbus, Ohio during the last weekend in April.
» Nebraska is 4-2 all-time at Ohio State
» Nebraska is 5-4 all-time at home
» Nebraska is 3-3 at a neutral site
- Ohio State is 16-7 this season and opens Big Ten play this weekend. The Buckeyes went 5-3 in February during trips to the Snowbird Classic and Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in Surprise, Ariz. After a 2-1 showing at the Cox Diamond Invitational and a 2-2 record at the Environmental Staffing Chanticleer Classic, OSU got on a seven-game winning streak before dropping a game to Georgetown on March 24.
- The Buckeyes face Toledo on Wednesday night having won eight of their last nine games.
- Head Coach Greg Beals is in his eighth season at Ohio State and holds a 241-186-1 record at the school. He is 484-388-1 record in his 16th year overall. Beals is assisted by Mike Stafford, Chris Holick and Dan DeLucia.
- Players to Watch
» #4 Noah McGowan (Senior UTL): Leads the team in batting average (.385), home runs (5) and RBIs (30)
» #33 Dominic Canzone (Sophomore OF): Batting .366 with four home runs and a team-high 25 runs scored
» #44 Connor Curlis (Junior LHP): 4-0 with a 3.41 ERA in six starts over 34.1 innings and has a team-high 37 strikeouts