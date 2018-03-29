Huskers Continue Big Ten Play at Ohio State

The Nebraska baseball team (13-12, 1-2 Big Ten) journeys to Columbus, Ohio this weekend for a three-game set against Ohio State as Big Ten play resumes for the Huskers. The first game against the Buckeyes is slated for Friday at 5:30 p.m. (CT). Saturday’s game is set for 2:05 p.m., before Sunday’s finale at 12:05 p.m.

How to Listen/Watch the Huskers

Fans can listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call the action on the Husker Sports Network. Every game this season can be heard on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

All three games will be carried on TuneIn.com and the TuneIn App on the Husker IMG Sports Network channel. Fans in Lincoln can listen on 1400 AM and fans in Omaha can listen on 590 AM.

Friday night’s game will be televised on the Big Ten Network, with Brandon Gaudin and Scott Pose calling the action.

The games on Saturday and Sunday will be streamed live online on BTN Plus. Subscriptions for BTN Plus are available on a monthly or annual basis. A school pass subscription is $79.95 for one year and $9.95 for one month. A conference pass subscription is $119.95 for one year and $14.95 for one month.

Last Time Out

The Huskers fell to intrastate rival Creighton on Tuesday at TD Ameritrade Park by a 3-1 margin.

Next Up

The Huskers face intrastate rival Omaha at Werner Park on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. (CT).

Quick Notes

Nebraska has a 9-2 record this season in games when coming off a loss.

Luke Roskam enters the week on a career-long reaching base streak (13), which is also the current longest on the team.

Nebraska is 7-3 in series finales this season.

» 5-2 in finales of a two-game series

» 1-1 in finales of a three-game series

» 1-0 in finales of a four-game series

Scouting the Ohio State Buckeyes