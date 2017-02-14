Huskers down Penn State

The Nebraska Men’s Basketball team knocked off Penn State 82-66 at home Tuesday night.
Glynn Watson Jr. and Jack McVeigh led the Huskers with 15 points apiece.
Nebraska returns to action on Saturday, battling Ohio State on the road at 5:00 p.m.
PROGRAM ALERT
