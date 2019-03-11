Huskers Drop Third Game Of Series

Waco, Texas – The Nebraska baseball team (6-7) led No. 21 Baylor 3-2 after three innings, but the Bears scored eight unanswered runs en route to a 10-3 win at Baylor Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers won each of the first two games of the series before falling in Sunday’s finale. Sophomore left-hander Connor Curry, making his first start since 2017, threw 3.0 innings and allowed two runs before leaving the game.The Huskers return to action for their first home series of the season when New Mexico State visits Hawks Field for a three-game set beginning on Friday at 6:35 p.m. (CT). Game 2 is set for Saturday at 2:05 p.m., before Sunday’s finale at 12:05 p.m.