Huskers Expecting Hawkeyes Physical Defense

Lincoln, Neb.- The Nebraska football team practiced inside the Hawks Championship Center and outside on the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fields for just less than two hours on Monday evening in full pads.

Offenseive Coordinator Danny Langsdorf spoke with the media following practice about Nebraska’s upcoming game against Iowa and the Hawkeye defense.

“They’ve been a very physical defense every time we’ve face them since I’ve been here,” Coach Langsdorf said. “They have very good player but top to bottom, they fly around the ball. They’ve been tough against in the run. They’ve been a team that you know plays hard. It’s a game that we have to be ready to go. They’ll hit you in the mouth in the first play of the game and if you’re not ready for it, they can send you back a bit. I think it’s a team that with their physicality, you have to be able to match at the beginning of the game.”

Langsdorf mentioned Iowa’s linebacker Josey Jewell and what the Huskers have to look out for during Friday’s game.

“He’s (Josey Jewell) got great instincts,” Coach Danny Lansgdorf said. “He has his eye on the ball all of the time. Even under pressure, he has a responsibility too that you think he’s going to be in a gap and he’s flying over the top. He avoids blocks very well. He just seems to be around the ball all the time. He will be a guy that we have to cover up and not let him get too involved. He’s a guy we really have our eyes on. He’s a great player. Probably one of the best on their defense.”

Lansgdorf also mentioned the coaches meeting during halftime on Saturday’s game against Penn State.

“We were down in that game,” Coach Lansgdorf said. “We didn’t do anything in the second quarter. I think we really struggled in a lot of areas: runs, protection, passing gain. All of it was a struggle for us in the second quarter. We regrouped a little bit and got back to the plan that we started with. Right from the second half, that first drive wasn’t perfect, but we got on a roll after that a little bit and we started making some plays. [That meeting is] a standard deal. We get back together on what was good, what needs work and try to attack. That’s a standard deal at halftime.”

Nebraska will continue preparation for the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday. Friday’s game will serve as Senior Day for the Huskers. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.