Huskers Fall in Five to Shockers

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska softball team (11-7) dropped the third game of the series to Wichita State (9-8) Sunday afternoon by a score of 8-0 in five innings.

The Huskers got just two hits off the Shockers. Gina Metzler and Kaylan Jablonski each had one hit.

WSU’s Bailey Lange pitched a complete game, giving up two hits and recording three strikeouts. Olivia Ferrell got her first loss of the season and dropped to 5-1. She pitched three innings, gave up seven hits and six runs. Regan Mergele pitched two innings of relief. She gave up two earned runs on two hits and had two strikeouts.

The Shockers got right to work in the first inning, scoring one run. A leadoff single and a sacrifice bunt put a runner in scoring position with one out. Another single put runners on first and second and a double scored one run and put runners on the corners. The Huskers got out of the inning with a big double play. Simmons caught a foul fly and threw the ball to Ally Riley who got the runner out at home.

In the second, a one-out double for the Shockers gave them an opportunity to extend their lead, but a strikeout and a ground out ended the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, leadoff batter Riley reached second after a throwing error on the third baseman. A strikeout and a flyout put Metzler at the pate with two outs. She singled up the middle to put runners on the corners. The Shockers ended the inning by getting Metzler out as she attempted to steal second.

WSU did damage in the third inning, scoring five runs. A leadoff single, a stolen base and sacrifice bunt put a runner on third with one out. Ferrell got another strikeout, but two walks loaded the bases. A triple scored three runs and a homer scored two more.

The Shockers scored two runs in the top of the fifth. A a walk, a single and a sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third. A single to right field brought both across the plate.

The Huskers hit the road again next weekend as they head to Lawrence, Kan., for the Jayhawk Invitational March 9-11. NU is scheduled for five games, playing one game against Green Bay, Northern Iowa, Tulsa, Kansas and UMKC. Game one is set for Friday at 9 a.m. (CT) against Green Bay.