Huskers fall in regular season finale to Badgers

Madison, Wis. – The Nebraska softball team (21-30, 9-14 Big Ten) fell to Wisconsin (38-11, 15-8 Big Ten) on Sunday in the regular-season finale by a score of 4-2. Nebraska had plenty of chances to score though, recording six hits, five walks and getting two free bases on a pair of Badger errors, but the Huskers couldn’t take advantage of the opportunities, leaving nine runners on base.

Lindsey Walljasper went 2-for-3 on the day. Madi Unzicker had a solo home run and Courtney Wallace, Tristen Edwards and Samantha Owen also had one hit each.

Walljasper dropped to 11-12 on the season. She started and pitched 2.0 innings. She gave up four runs on six hits. She had one walk and three strikeouts. Wallace pitched 4.0 scoreless innings of relief. She had two walks and three strikeouts.

Wisconsin’s Haley Hestekin improved to 17-4 on the season. She pitched 4.0 innings and gave up one run on two hits. She also had three walks and two strikeouts. Kaitlyn Menz earned her third save of the season, pitching 3.0 innings of relief. She gave up one run on four hits. Menz also had two walks and four strikeouts.

The Badgers took a 3-0 lead in the second after four hits.

The Huskers got on the board in the third scoring one run. Wallace singled and Simmons drew a walk to put two runners on. Then, Edwards reached on an error that allowed Wallace to score. In the bottom of the inning, a solo homer for Wisconsin put the Badgers up 4-1.

In the top of the sixth, Nebraska got something brewing with two outs. Madi Unzicker cut the lead to 4-2 after hitting a solo home run. Walljasper singled and Sarah Yocom pinch ran for her. Then Rylie Unzicker reached on an error to put two runners on. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch and Wallace drew a walk to load the bases, but a pop up left three Huskers stranded. Wisconsin threatened in the bottom of the inning getting two runners in scoring position with two outs, but Nebraska got out of the inning without allowing any runs after a line out to Lexey Kneib at second base.

The Big Red attempted a comeback in the top of the seventh. Edwards and Owen hit back-to-back singles to put the tying run on base with one out. Anni Raley pinch ran for Owen, but they would stay there as Wisconsin retired the next two batters to seal the victory.

Nebraska has booked its ticket to the Big Ten Tournament and will play on Thursday against Illinois.