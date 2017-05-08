Huskers Fall To Purdue To Conclude Regular Season

West Lafayette, Ind. – A six-run third inning powered Purdue to a 6-3 victory over the Nebraska softball team on Monday, securing a three-game series sweep for the Boilermakers in the final series of the regular season. With the loss, Nebraska ended the regular season with a 24-28 record and a fifth-place finish in Big Ten Conference play with a 13-10 league record. Purdue finished the regular season with a 20-35 record and a 9-14 mark in conference play. With the regular season complete, Nebraska turns its attention to the Big Ten Tournament, which begins Thursday in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Huskers have earned the No. 5 seed for the tournament and their Thursday opponent and game time will be announced later on Monday, when the conference releases the complete Big Ten Tournament bracket.