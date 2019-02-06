class="post-template-default single single-post postid-364035 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

(Video) Huskers Sign 27 Players & Add Numerous Walk-Ons

BY Evan Jones | February 6, 2019
With the early signing period on December 19th, the first Wednesday in February isn’t near as eventful for the Huskers, as it was a major deal across the nation. Before it is all said and done, Nebraska will try and add to their top-20 recruiting class as it stands, it is currently at 14th in the nation according to HuskersOnline.

VIDEO: Scott Frost addresses the media day on Signing Day 

Demaryion Houston

The lone addition of the day thus far is Demaryion Houston. Houston is 3-Star wide receiver out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The 6’0 wideout has big-play written all over him, which fans have seen that’s what Scott Frost and his staff are looking for. Houston has solid hands and tremendous speed. Click here to view his highlights on Hudl.

The complete class for the Huskers :

Jackson Hannah, 4-star, LB, Nashville, TN

Noa Pola-Gates, 4-star, DB, Gilbert, AZ

Mosai Newsom, 3-star, DE, Waverly, IA

Garrett Nelson, 3-Star, DE, Scottsbluff, NE

Chris Hickman, 3-star, TE, Omaha, NE

Matthew Anderson, 3-star, OL, Leesville, LA

Michael Lynn, 3-star, OL, Greenwood Village, CO

Ethan Piper, 3-star, OL, Norfolk, NE

Garrett Snodgrass, 3-star, ATH, York, NE

Myles Farmer, 3-star, DB, Atlanta, GA

Jimmy Fritzsche, 3-star, OL, Greenville SC

Jamin Graham, 3-star, DE, Attalla, GA

Javin Wright, 3-star, DB, Chandler, AZ

Brant Banks, 3-star, OL, Houston, TX

Ronald Thompkins, 3-star, RB, Loganville, GA

Darien Chase, 3-star, ATH, Vancouver, WA

Demariyon Houston, 3-star, WR, Oklahoma City, OK

Frost has also landed a large group of walkons

John Bullock LB Omaha, Neb. Creighton Prep
Grant Detlefsen P Lincoln, Neb. Southeast
John Goodwin TE Lincoln Neb. Lincoln High
Tyson Guzman DB Omaha, Neb. Westside
Gabe Heins PK Kearney, Neb. Kearney
Jacob Herbek DL Grand Island, Neb. Central Catholic
Matt Huser * DL Omaha, Neb. Millard West
Garrett Hustedt LB Omaha, Neb. Mount Michael Benedictine
Austin Jablonski ATH Lincoln, Neb. Pius X
Cooper Jewett RB Omaha, Neb. Elkhorn South
Dylan Jorgensen * PK Lincoln, Neb. Southwest
Riley Kinney ATH Loveland, Colo. Loveland
Cam Kleinschmidt DB Lincoln, Neb. Lincoln High
Nick Leader * LB Lincoln, Neb. Southwest
Caden McCormack LB Lincoln, Neb. Soutwest
Brayden Miller QB Kearney, Neb. Kearney
Riley Moses * C Fairmont, Neb. Fillmore Central
Luke Reimer * ATH Lincoln, Neb. North Star
Eli Richter * OL Kearney, Neb. Kearney Catholic
Braden Sellon LB Lincoln, Neb. East
Sam Shurtleff * LB Watkinsville, Ga. Oconee County
Noah Stafursky * OL York, Neb. York
Zach Weinmaster RB Loveland, Colo. Loveland
