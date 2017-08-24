Huskers Getting ‘Good Work Done’

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska football team practiced Thursday afternoon on the Ed and Joyanne Gass Field for a little over two hours in full pads and helmets.

Head Coach Mike Riley spoke with the media following practice and gave an overview of the practice.

“[We’re] getting good work done,” Riley said. “We are probably using half of our practice as game prep practice and the other part of it is that we are trying to maintain good competition in game situations, clock situations when we are interacting within our team.”

Coach Riley also talked about the Huskers’ wide receiver rotation.

“I’ve looked at it kind of a group in total. The first guys that would be our starters are Stanley [Morgan Jr.], De’Mornay [Pierson El], and right now JD Spielman. That next group, as receivers go, that could play a lot are Tyjon Lindsey, Bryan Reimers, Gabe Rahn… [Brett] Classen and Conor Young.”

Riley also mentioned how quarterbacks Patrick O’Brien and Tristan Gebbia saw plenty of action on Thursday as the staff gave Tanner Lee a break.

“We kept Tanner out of throwing today. He ran a lot of the run plays, a lot of the checks at the line of scrimmage and a lot of alerts at the line of scrimmage, but he didn’t throw today to give his arm a rest,” Riley said. “That meant that Patrick and Tristan got a lot of throwing in today. I think we have good quarterbacking throughout. Obviously the youth coming from Patrick and Tristan come forward once in a while. Both of them have the ability and make a lot of plays.”

Coach Riley commented on his thoughts about the season opener, which is just nine days away.

“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s one of those things where you got to go out and do it. It’s got to be out there on the field. I think efficiency for me is the No. 1 goal right now. Getting the play, getting the huddle, getting the call, getting to the line, giving yourselves a good snap. I’m really anxious to see it in a game. Be efficient, run good action, third down stuff, good red zone stuff. I’m just excited about it. I also know it has to be done against other people.”