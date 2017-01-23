Huskers Hammered At Home By Michigan

Lincoln – Michigan snapped a five-game losing streak to Nebraska and achieved just its second all-time victory in the 13-game series with the Huskers by rolling to an 84-51 women’s basketball win over NU at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday. Allie Havers and Nicea Eliely led the Huskers with 10 points apiece, but it was not enough to match a 27-point effort by All-Big Ten guard Katelynn Flaherty and a career-high 18 points from Nicole Munger. Sophomore center Hallie Thome added 15 points and eight rebounds, while freshman Kysre Gondrezick pitched in 13 points, four assists and three steals to help the Wolverines. Michigan improved to 16-5 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten, while Nebraska slipped to 5-15 overall and 1-7 in the conference.

As a team, Nebraska hit 40.8 percent (20-49) of its shots from the floor, but just 1-for-12 in the fourth quarter. The Huskers were 6-of-17 from three-point range in the game, but went just 2-for-12 from beyond the arc after opening the game 4-for-5. NU was 5-for-9 at the free throw line, and was outrebounded, 31-24. The Huskers also lost the turnover battle, 22-14. Michigan hit a sizzling 57.4 percent (31-54) from the floor, including 9-of-20 threes. Munger knocked down a career-high four threes (4-6), while Flaherty, one of the nation’s best shooters, hit 4-of-7. The Wolverines connected on 13-of-17 free throws. The Huskers return to Big Ten road action on Thursday when they travel to Purdue. Tip-off between the Big Red and the Boilermakers is set for 5 p.m. (CT), with live television coverage from BTN.