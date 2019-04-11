Huskers Headed To National Bowling Championship

The Nebraska bowling team continues its 16-year streak of attendance at the NCAA National Championship today through Saturday at RollHouse Wickliffe in Wickliffe, Ohio. The Cornhuskers have made the championship match in four of the last five seasons, winning the title in 2013 and 2015, in addition to championships in 2004, 2005 and 2009.

The Huskers will compete against the top eight teams in the country, including defending NCAA champion Vanderbilt, McKendree, Arkansas State, Sam Houston State, Sacred Heart, Stephen F. Austin, and Maryland Eastern Shore. The road to the National Championship is a double-elimination format with each round consisting of a best-of-three match that includes the use of three team game format- baker total pinfall, five-person team match and a best-of-seven baker match play. The national champion will be determined using a best-of-seven baker match play format.

The championship final is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 13 and will be televised on ESPNU.

Vanderbilt, McKendree, Sam Houston State and Nebraska were the four teams placed in the bracket, bypassing opening round games. Sacred Heart, Arkansas State, Stephen F. Austin and Maryland Eastern Shore round out the final field after opening round victories.