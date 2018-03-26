Huskers Held Scoreless in Gopher Series Finale

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team (13-11, 1-2 Big Ten) was held to four hits in a 2-0 loss to Minnesota at Hawks Field on Sunday afternoon. The loss was Nebraska’s first on a Sunday since May 8, 2016, a 16-game span where the Huskers went 15-0-1 on Sundays.

Senior Scott Schreiber paced the Husker offense for the second straight day, going 2-for-3 with a double in the series finale against the Golden Gophers. NU’s two other hits on Sunday were a double by Jesse Wilkening and a single by Jaxon Hallmark.

Senior righty Matt Warren threw 4.2 innings in his sixth start of the season and suffered his first loss in 2018 after a 3-0 start. He recorded three strikeouts and allowed only three hits, giving up two runs, one of which was earned. Freshman Andrew Abrahamowicz saw his longest outing of the season in 3.0 innings of scoreless relief. Lefty Nate Fisher and righty-hander Zack Engelken also came out the bullpen for the Big Red.

Neither team scored in the first four innings, but Minnesota scored its only two runs in the top of the fifth. Jack Wassel hit a leadoff single and advanced to second on an error during the play. Eli Wilson walked in the following spot before a sacrifice bunt advanced them to second and third. The two Gophers scored when Ben Mezzenga reached on an error.

Minnesota managed six hits during the game and left nine runners on base. Gopher starting pitcher Patrick Fredrickson threw 7.0 scoreless innings to earn the win before Max Meyer earned the save in 2.0 scoreless innings.

The Huskers return to action Tuesday night when they face intrastate rival Creighton at TD Ameritrade Park, starting at 6:30 p.m. (CT).