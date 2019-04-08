Huskers Hit Final Week Of Spring Practice

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska football team practiced for a little over two hours on Monday morning, working out inside Memorial Stadium for the second time this spring. Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters addressed the media following practice to sum up the progress of the offense. “We’re heading in the right direction,” Walters said. “We just have to be more consistent. A lot of guys are getting reps, a lot of young guys, and so they’re kind of getting thrown into the fire going against a defense that is, to me, a seasoned defense. There are guys that know what they are doing and are flying around so they’re making our job tough. We just have to be more consistent and have a little more grit. That’s going to come, but overall as a staff, we are pleased with the progress. We have to go out Wednesday and have a great practice and then guys have to go out Saturday in front of 90,000 and show what they can do. We’re pleased, but there is still work to be done.”

Walters went on to talk about what he would like to see from his offense at the annual Red-White game this Saturday. “Guys making plays. Whichever team I’m on winning,” he said. “No, but we just want to see guys going out there and having fun. Execution. We’re going to keep the game plan simple, we’re going to let guys run around, make plays, we’re not trying to trick the defense or the other team or anything. We want guys to go out there and have the opportunity to make plays. It’s going to be a great atmosphere, 90,000, game-like situations so we want to see which guys, younger guys, who haven’t played a lot, which one of those guys steps up and can handle an environment like it’s going to be and make plays and execute, and stay healthy. We have to make sure we get out of the spring game healthy, and then health and execution are the big keys.” Walters touched on his receivers and who has made the biggest jump this spring. “The biggest jump would probably be Andre Hunt,” Walters said. “He’s working with the first string, he’s making plays, he’s just matured and he understands the offense. He can play fast and what kind of impressed me the most is last year he had some days the focus and concentration wasn’t there. He had some drops and now he’s focused, he’s seeing the ball in, he’s probably the most consistent pass catcher that’s been out there so he’s done a great job. Jamie Nance, we’ve thrown a lot at him so it’s good that he’s here and he’s able to go through spring and know what it takes and know what this offense is all about. He’ll make a jump this summer obviously. Mike Williams is doing a good job. As I say all the time, he’s explosive, as a whole we just have to be consistent. “We know what JD (Spielman) can do, Wan’Dale (Robinson) has had a good spring. Miles (Jones) we’re working at both in the slot and at running back so he’s a guy that adds some versatility. (Jaevon) McQuitty, once again probably the consistency is part is coming in day in and day out. When your number is called, when his number is called, he’s got to make plays but all of them are working hard. “I tell them all the time we’ve got two freshmen coming in so we’re going to have even more competition so that’s what I like about the group is they know something is on the line every time they take the field.” The Huskers will continue their spring season with a morning practice on Wednesday. The annual Red-White Spring Game will be played on Saturday, April 13 at Memorial Stadium with kickoff set for 1 p.m.