Huskers Hit The Road This Weekend

Lincoln – Following a 13-2 midweek win over Omaha on Tuesday night at Hawks Field, the Nebraska baseball team (24-15-1, 7-4-1 Big Ten) returns to Big Ten play this weekend with a trip to Columbus, Ohio, for a three-game series against the Ohio State Buckeyes (16-24, 4-8 Big Ten). The series will start the second half of the Big Ten schedule for both teams. 12 games into the 24-game conference slate, the Huskers sit in third place with a 7-4-1 record, while the Buckeyes are in 11th place with a 4-8 league mark. The Huskers have won both of their Big Ten road series this year, including a 2-0-1 win at Indiana and a 2-1 win at Minnesota last weekend.

Dating back to last season the Huskers have won four straight conference series on the road. After being swept at Michigan last year, the Huskers ended the season with wins at Rutgers and Michigan State. On the year the Huskers are 12-10-1 away from Hawks Field, including a 9-4-1 record in true road games. Nebraska hasn’t lost consecutive road games since March 3 and 4 when it dropped the first two games of the Frisco College Classic to Oklahoma State (1-0) and Arkansas (15-5). Ohio State enters the weekend with series losses each of the past two weekends to Michigan State and UNC Greensboro.

The Buckeyes are 1-3 in conference series this year, with the lone win coming at Penn State 2-1. They were swept by Minnesota to open conference play and then lost 2-of-3 at home to Purdue. After taking the series at Penn State, the Buckeyes lost 2-of-3 on the road to the Spartans. The Buckeyes are 5-11 at Bill Davis Stadium this season, including a 2-6 record during the month of April. Ohio State’s marquee win this season came at the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge where they handed Oregon State its first loss of the season. The Beavers enter currently sit at the top of most polls with a 32-3 record. Nebraska also played the Beavers that same weekend in Surprise, Ariz., and lost twice, 10-1 and 5-2.