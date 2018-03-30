Huskers Hit The Road To Ohio

The Nebraska baseball team (13-12, 1-2 Big Ten) journeys to Columbus, Ohio this weekend for a three-game set against Ohio State as Big Ten play resumes for the Huskers. The first game against the Buckeyes is slated for Friday at 5:30 p.m. (CT). Saturday’s game is set for 2:05 p.m., before Sunday’s finale at 12:05 p.m. Last Time Out The Huskers fell to intrastate rival Creighton on Tuesday at TD Ameritrade Park by a 3-1 margin. Nebraska leads the all-time series against Ohio State, 12-9, dating back to the first meeting between the schools in 1991. Last season, Nebraska won two of three in Columbus, Ohio during the last weekend in April. Ohio State is 16-7 this season and opens Big Ten play this weekend. The Buckeyes went 5-3 in February during trips to the Snowbird Classic and Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in Surprise.