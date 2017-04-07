Huskers Host Maryland In Big Series

Lincoln – After opening Big Ten play last weekend with a 2-0-1 series victory at Indiana, the Nebraska baseball team (17-10-1, 2-0-1 Big Ten) hosts its conference home opener this weekend against the #24 Maryland Terrapins (19-8, 5-1 Big Ten) at Hawks Field. This weekend’s series will be just the second series between the two teams as conference foes. The Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2012 and the Terrapins made their entrance in 2015. The Huskers traveled to College Park, Md., in 2015 for a three-game series and were swept by the Terrapins.

That series two years ago is the only time the teams have ever met. Nebraska enters the series with and 8-1-1 record over its last 10 games and has won seven of its last eight games. The Huskers are 8-2 at home this year and enter Friday winners of six straight games at Hawks Field. Nebraska has won four straight Big Ten series at home, with the last loss coming at the end of the 2015 season when Purdue took the final two games of a three-game series after the Huskers won the opener. The Terrapins are 8-2 over their last 10 games, including four straight wins coming into Friday’s series opener.

Maryland has jumped out to a 5-1 start in Big Ten play, as they opened the conference season at home and took 2-of-3 from Michigan before sweeping a three-game series at Rutgers last weekend. The Terrapins have been nearly perfect at home, posting an 11-1 record, but are 8-7 away from Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium, including a 4-5 record in true road games. Maryland’s lone home loss this season came in the series finale against the Wolverines.