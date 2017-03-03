Huskers In Texas This Weekend

LINCOLN – After not stepping foot in the state of Texas last season, the Nebraska baseball team (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) returns to the Lone Star State this weekend for the inaugural Frisco Classic Presented by Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy and Research at the STAR. The three-day event will take place at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas, which is home to the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

Four of the five Power Five Conferences will be represented this weekend, including the Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC and Big 12 Conferences. The Huskers will be joined in Frisco by the Arizona Wildcats (8-0, 0-0 Pac-12), Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) and Arkansas Razorbacks (7-1, 0-0 SEC). The field will include two teams that played in the 2016 College World Series, as the Cowboys went 2-2 in Omaha and the Wildcats finished runner-up to Coastal Carolina.

After Arkansas and Arizona open the tournament on Friday at 4 p.m., the Huskers and Cowboys will play in the night cap at 7:30 p.m. Former Big 12 foes Nebraska and Oklahoma State met last season in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, with the Cowboys winning 6-0 at the Clemson Regional on their way to the College World Series.

In a series that started on May 2, 1958, with an 8-1 victory by the Cowboys, Friday marks the 183rd all-time meeting between Nebraska and Oklahoma State, and the Cowboys hold a 112-70 advantage over the Huskers. The Cowboys have won the last three meetings, all neutral site contests. Nebraska’s last win came at home on April 3, 2011, the last time the teams played each other as Big 12 Conference members.

The Huskers will play the night game again Saturday, meeting the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7:30 p.m. The Huskers hold a two-game lead (11-9) in 20 all-time meetings against the Razorbacks. The series started in 1975 when the Huskers played a four-game series at Arkansas, dropping the series 1-3. The first nine games of the series took place in Fayetteville, before the teams played a neutral site game in Arlington, Texas, during the 2000 season. Overall, 16 of the 20 games in the series have taken place in Fayetteville.

Nebraska’s last no-hitter took place against Arkansas in Lincoln on April 16, 2013. Kyle Kubat, Tyler Niederklein and Dylan Vogt combined to no-hit the Razorbacks in a 3-0 win.

Nebraska and Arizona wrap up the weekend on Sunday at Noon. Of the three teams Nebraska will see this weekend it has the shortest history with Arizona, as the teams have met five times and the Wildcats hold a 4-1 advantage.

Nebraska and Arizona met last season at the inaugural Tony Gwynn Classic in San Diego, Calif., and the Wildcats prevailed in extra innings, 11-10. Prior last season the teams last met in 2006 at the Dairy Queen Classic in Minneapolis, Minn., and the Huskers notched their lone win in the series, 3-1. The series started in 1939 when the Huskers opened the season at Arizona and the Wildcats swept the three-game series.