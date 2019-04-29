Huskers Land JC Star Cam Mack

Lincoln – Nebraska Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Monday that junior college star Cam Mack (Austin, Texas) will join the Husker basketball team for the 2019-20 campaign.

Mack, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound point guard, brings impressive credentials to Nebraska, as he is the No. 3 overall JUCO recruit and top JC point guard in the nation according to JUCORecruiting.com. He is also the highest-rated recruit to sign with Nebraska since the website began in 2011. Mack, who has three years of eligibility remaining, joins fellow newcomer Jervay Green as two of the top-10 junior college prospects in the 2019 class.

“We are excited to add Cam to our program,” said Hoiberg. “He possesses elite quickness and playmaking ability and his skillset will allow us to play an up-tempo style. With the graduation of Glynn Watson Jr., finding a lead guard was a priority for us this spring.”

Mack spent one season at Salt Lake Community College for Coach Todd Phillips, helping the Bruins to a 20-9 record and a berth in the Region 18 semifinals in 2018-19. A first-team All-Region 18 honoree, Mack averaged a team-high 19.1 points per game. He topped the Bruins in assists (7.6 apg), steals (2.4 spg) and blocked shots (0.6 bpg) while also grabbing 5.9 rebounds per game from his point guard spot. He ranked fifth nationally in assists per game while finishing 24th nationally in steals. Mack shot 46 percent from the field and boasted a 2.8-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

On the season, Mack totaled five 30-point games, including a 40-point outburst against Casper College, which included 6-of-12 from 3-point range. He dished out 10 or more assists nine times, including a season-best 14 in one contest, while totaling a trio of triple-doubles and nine double-doubles. He closed his season with a 30-point, seven-rebound, six-assist performance against the College of Southern Idaho in the Region 18 semifinals.

A member of the high school class of 2017, 247Sports counted Mack as a three-star recruit, the No. 48 point guard prospect in the nation and the 18th ranked recruit overall in the state of Texas. He spent part of the 2017-18 season at Stephen F. Austin before attending Salt Lake CC.

Mack played his first three years of high school basketball for Aggieland Homeschool, leading the Panthers to a 46-13 record as a junior by averaging 19.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Mack enrolled at Christian Life Prep for his senior season and promptly led his team to a Texas Christian Athletic League Class 4A state championship after averaging 24.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 assists per game.