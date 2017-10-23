Huskers Locked in After Bye Week

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska football team practiced for approximately two hours on Monday evening in full pads. The Huskers split time between the Hawks Championship Center and the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fields.

Offensive Coordinator Danny Langsdorf addressed the media after practice.

“We’ve had a lot of good work from last week up until today. We’re really working hard on protections and completions. We had a lot of really good detailed work last week without a game looming. We were able to go back and fine tune some runs and some patterns.”

Langsdorf acknowledged quarterback Tanner Lee’s improvement over the last two games, saying he’s “done a really good job of seeing the field and not trying to do too much, not trying to force the ball into tight windows. I think probably a better job of recognizing coverage and just being more comfortable in what we’re doing.”

On Riley’s comments about utilizing the tight ends more, Langsdorf added “both formationally and the intent of the pattern, just making sure that, for instance, Tyler (Hoppes) would be the number one guy on the play. Sometimes that’s taken away by certain coverages. (Jack) Stoll being in the rotation is a good thing to help keep those guys fresh and ready to win some one-on-one match ups.”

When discussing the offensive line, Langsdorf said “you’re seeing a little more Matt Farniok in there, he’s coming off of that injury and getting more comfortable playing. I think just the constant work with that group and working as one, so much about that line is really geling and coming together. It helps the communication and so much of being on the same page.”

He also mentioned that Keyan Williams and Bryan Reimers returned to practice today.

“It kind of depends on the game and the position you’re talking about,” Langsdorf said on making adjustments due to injuries. “You’ve got to be aware of overloading a guy that’s in a different position or new.”

“We’re just happy to have that break and get guys back. I think we’re getting guys back to full strength so that probably came at a good time.”

The Huskers will continue preparation for Purdue on Tuesday. Kickoff on Saturday is set for 6:30 p.m.