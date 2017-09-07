Huskers Locked in for Oregon

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska football team continued preparations for Saturday night’s road opener, working out for a little more than 90 minutes in half-pads on Thursday. The practice was split between Memorial Stadium and Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fields.

Head Coach Mike Riley addressed the media after practice.

“We are excited about the opportunity to play a good team,” Riley said of Saturday’s game against the Oregon Ducks. “What an interesting match-up this is in a lot of ways. They had a terrific start a week ago, we got a win, and we’re going to have to play well to beat them.”

Riley provided a pair of injury updates.

“De’Mornay (Pierson-El) has been nursing a shoulder all week. We think he’s going to play,” Riley said. “David Knevel has an ankle, and we hope he can play. We’re just going to see how he responds by game time.”

Riley also briefly addressed concerns about the air quality in Eugene.

“I think they’re all expecting it to be OK by the time we play.”

Riley also touched on the topic of true freshmen potentially being ready to play at Oregon.

“We are ready to play Brenden Jaimes, but we are going to be thoughtful about it,” Riley said. “We are going to be careful about Damion Daniels and Guy Thomas. They are traveling and possibly will play at some point, maybe not quite as close. “Tyjon (Lindsey) is ready. He’s had a great week. He’s had a lot of repetitions because De’Mornay isn’t in there. I’m excited about Tyjon Lindsey.”

Riley said balance on offense, while limiting Oregon’s explosiveness defensively would be keys to the game.

“We have to have good balance and that means we have to run the ball and with that, all of our other stuff will be better,” Riley said. “Defensively, we have to stop the run or control it the best we can and we really have to manage explosive plays well. That’s the game right there, and the kicking game is big that way, too. I think we can be threatening obviously, and I know they are.”

Saturday’s kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on FOX, as well as carried on radio by the Husker Sports Network.