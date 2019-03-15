Huskers look to keep miracle run alive in Big Ten Tournament

The Husker men’s basketball team looks to knock off its second straight ranked opponent Friday afternoon, as Nebraska takes on No. 19 Wisconsin in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

Tipoff from the United Center is set for 1:45 p.m. (central) or 25 minutes following the end of the Ohio State/Michigan State game and the game will be televised nationally on BTN with Dave O’Brien, Jon Crispin and Rick Pizzo on the call. The matchup will also be available on the Fox Sports App and BTN2Go with cable authentication.

Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the IMG Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, on the Huskers app, on TuneIn Radio and the TuneIn Radio app and on both Sirius and XM Radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff on many of the Husker Sports Network affiliates (affiliate list on page 7 of the game notes).

The Huskers (18-15) come off one of their best performances of the season, knocking off No. 21 Maryland, 69-61, on Thursday in the second round. James Palmer Jr. had 25 points, five rebounds and three assists to pace three Huskers in double figures, while Glynn Watson Jr. added 19 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The story of the afternoon was Nebraska’s defense, which limited Maryland to 36 percent shooting and forced 11 turnovers. The Huskers limited All-Big Ten performer Bruno Fernando to three points on 1-of-4 shooting and eight rebounds after he averaged 15.5 ppg and 17.0 rpg in the two regular-season meetings.

Nebraska, which dressed just eight players because of injuries, continued to get contributions from unexpected sources. Johnny Trueblood had five points, four rebounds and two assists, while Thorir Thorbjarnarson added four points and a career-high five steals.

Wisconsin (22-9) is the fourth seed and has been off since a 73-67 overtime win over Ohio State on Sunday. First-team All-Big Ten forward Ethan Happ leads the Badgers in scoring (17.8 ppg), rebounding (10.4 rpg) and assists (4.7 apg), while guards D’Mitrik Trice (11.9 ppg) and Brad Davison (10.9 ppg) help balance the Badgers attack.

The winner of Friday’s game will play either top-seeded Michigan State or eighth-seeded Ohio State in the first semifinal Saturday at Noon. Nebraska is looking for its first conference semifinal appearance since 2006.