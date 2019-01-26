Huskers Lose Again

Lincoln – Glynn Watson had 14 of his 18 points in the second half, but Nebraska fell to Ohio State, 70-60, at Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday afternoon. Watson, who moved into 13th place on Nebraska’s career scoring chart, had 18 points, while James Palmer Jr. added 19 for the Huskers, who fell to 13-7 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten play.

Nebraska could not overcome a cold shooting afternoon, hitting just 36 percent from the field against the Buckeyes (13-6, 3-5 Big Ten).

Luther Muhammad had a career-high 24 points to lead three OSU players in double figures, including six points in a crucial 12-2 second half run. This run stretched the lead to 56-43 after a C.J. Jackson 3-pointer with 8:14 remaining after Nebraska pulled to within 44-41.

The Huskers cut the OSU deficit to six on two occasions, the last being 64-58 after a Palmer basket with 44 seconds left, but the Buckeyes hit 6-of-8 free throws to hold the Huskers at bay.

Early on, Nebraska got off to a quick start, as 3-pointers from Palmer Jr. and Isaiah Roby helped NU build an early 8-2 lead after a Watson layup just 1:56 into the game. The Buckeyes responded with a seven unanswered points to regain the lead at 9-8 after a Muhammad basket.

Leading 13-12, the Huskers ran off six straight points to build its largest lead at 19-12 after a Copeland jumper with 9:50 left in the half. The Huskers could not stretch the lead, allowing OSU to come back and close the half on a 12-2 run to build a 29-24 halftime lead.

The Huskers quickly erased the five-point deficit after halftime with an Isaac Copeland short corner 3-pointer and a Tanner Borchardt layup to tie the game at 29. NU took a 38-36 lead with 15:35 remaining after a pair of Palmer free throws, but this would be the last time Tim Miles’ group would lead. NU cut 44-38 deficit to three after a pair of free throws from Watson and another from Tanner Borchardt after a hook and hold call on Caleb Wesson, but could not pull closer.

The Huskers are back in action on Tuesday evening, as they host Wisconsin. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on BTN. It will also be carried on the Husker Sports Network.