Huskers lose series finale to Michigan State

Lincoln, Neb. – Michigan State (12-15) avoided a three-game sweep on Sunday, defeating Nebraska (23-10) by a score of 9-1 in five innings.

Lexey Kneib, Laura Barrow, Kaylan Jablonski, Alyvia Simmons and Tristen Edwards each had one hit for the Huskers.

Jablonski picked up her first loss since March 3 and is now 16-6 on the season. She pitched 3.0 innings and gave up five runs on five hits. She also had two strikeouts.

MSU’s Kristina Zalewski pitched a complete five-inning game. She gave up one run on five hits and had nine strikeouts.

MSU took a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a solo home run to right center.

The Huskers missed a big opportunity in the bottom of the first. They loaded the bases with no outs but we unable to come up with any runs. Simmons drew a walk and Edwards was hit by a pitch. Sarah Yocom pinch ran for Edwards and Jablonski drew another walk. The Spartans got three straight outs, including two strikeouts and didn’t allow a run to score.

In the bottom of the second, Kneib got Nebraska’s first hit and moved to second on a wild pitch. Otte’s sacrifice bunt moved her over to third, but she was stranded there as the next batter struck out.

In the top of the third, the Spartans loaded the bases with not outs after a single, a hit batter and a walk. A sac fly scored one run and a one-out single scored one more. A double brought in two runs, extending MSU’s lead to 5-0.

In the fourth, MSU loaded the bases with a single and two walks. A sac fly scored one run and a double scored another. Another single and a hit batter both scored one additional run, giving the Spartans a 9-0 lead.

Nebraska scored its only run in the fifth after a leadoff double by Simmons and a single by Edwards.

Nebraska hosts South Dakota on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.