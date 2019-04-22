Huskers lose to Gophers in Series Finale

Lincoln, Neb. – No. 18 Minnesota (32-10, 13-1 Big Ten) completed the weekend sweep on Sunday over Nebraska (15-27, 4-11 Big Ten) after a 9-3 victory.

Courtney Wallace (3-5) started the game for Nebraska, pitching 5.2 innings. She gave up nine runs – eight earned – on 10 hits. She also had six walks and four strikeouts. Olivia Ferrell pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief. She gave up two hits and one walk.

Minnesota’s Amber Fiser improved to 20-6 on the season. She pitched a complete 7.0 innings. She gave up three runs on six hits, while recording one walk and 10 strikeouts.

As a team, Nebraska had six hits on the day. Alyvia Simmons went 2-for-4 with one run and a double, marking her 40th career double. She needs one more to move into a tie for fifth on Nebraska’s all-time list. Tristen Edwards had one hit and two RBIs, while Courtney Wallace, Ally Riley and Lexey Kneib each had one hit.

The Gophers loaded the bases in the first with two outs after a pair of walks and a single. However, Wallace got a called strikeout to get out of the jam.

In the second, Minnesota took a 1-0 lead. The Gophers put runners on the corners with no outs after a leadoff single, a wild pitch and another hit. Then a fielder’s choice scored one run. In the bottom of the inning, Nebraska got a base runner when Wallace reached on an error with one out. She stole second to get in scoring positing, but was stranded as Minnesota got out of the inning with two strikeouts.

The Gophers extended their lead in the third, scoring one run off a double and a single. In the bottom of the inning, Kneib hit a leadoff double. Simmons hit a one-out single to put runners on the corners and Edwards found a gap to score two runs and tie the game 2-2.

In the fourth, Nebraska looked to take the lead. Wallace hit a one-out single and Owen drew a walk. Anni Raley pinch ran for Owen and both runners advanced on a passed ball. However, Minnesota got back-to-back outs to keep the Huskers from scoring.

The Gophers regained the lead in the fifth, scoring two runs – one earned – off one hit, one walk and a Husker error. In the bottom of the inning, Simmons hit a one-out double and reached third on a passed ball, but Fiser got back-to-back strikeouts to strand her at third.

Minnesota did damage in the sixth, scoring five runs off five hits to go up 9-2. In the bottom of the inning, Walljasper reached on an error and moved to second on the play. On a fly out, she tagged and advanced to third. Then Riley singled to score her.

Nebraska is back in action on Tuesday when the Huskers host South Dakota at 4 p.m.