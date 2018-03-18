Huskers Lose To Hawks

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team (10-8) managed 14 hits, but left 12 runners on base in a 6-2 loss to Northwestern State at Hawks Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Huskers scored one run in the first inning after starting pitcher Luis Alvarado retired all three Demons in the top of the first. Zac Repinski and Angelo Altavilla each hit one-out singles before Scott Schreiber drove in one run with his single through the left side.

NU added a run in the second inning to build a 2-0 advantage. Luke Roskam and Jaxon Hallmark each singled before back-to-back flyouts. Mojo Hagge, who went 3-for-5 on the day, singled up the middle to score one run.

Northwestern State scored one run in the fourth inning, but the Huskers held a 2-1 edge until the top of the seventh when the Demons scored two runs. Caleb Ricca hit a leadoff single and stole second base after a flyout. Sam Taylor hit an RBI double to tie the score. David Fry hit an infield single to score Taylor and give the Demons a lead they wouldn’t surrender.

In the ninth inning, NWSU scored three runs on three hits and one error to extend its lead. The Demons improve to 11-7 this season.

Alvarado, who made his fifth start of the season, gave up one run in 5.0 innings and recorded three strikeouts. Nate Fisher allowed five runs (two earned runs) in 3.2 innings of relief before Ethan Frazier tossed 0.1 inning.

The Huskers and Demons conclude their series on Sunday at Hawks Field, with first pitch set for 11:05 a.m. (CT).