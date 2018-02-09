Huskers’ message to white nationalist: ‘Hate Will Never Win’

OMAHA, Neb. – The Nebraska men’s basketball team plans to take a public stand against the views of a university student who described himself as a white nationalist in a widely distributed online video.

Coach Tim Miles says Friday the team would wear T-shirts reading “Hate Will Never Win” at the game Saturday against Rutgers in Lincoln. Players also were making a video rejecting racism and hate that will be shown on the Pinnacle Bank Arena screens.

Miles says his players realize they can make a statement that will resonate and have a positive impact on the campus community.

The Nebraska campus has roiled this week after videos surfaced of student Daniel Kleve. He says in videos that he’s the most active white nationalist in the state, supports violence and disparages Martin Luther King Jr., African-Americans and Mexicans.