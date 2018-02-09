class="post-template-default single single-post postid-289881 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Huskers’ message to white nationalist: ‘Hate Will Never Win’

BY Associated Press | February 9, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
Huskers’ message to white nationalist: ‘Hate Will Never Win’
Courtesy/AP. Nebraska head coach Tim Miles reacts to his players Jordy Tshimanga (32) and Glynn Watson (5) after Nebraska's 74-63 win over Wisconsin in an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

OMAHA, Neb. – The Nebraska men’s basketball team plans to take a public stand against the views of a university student who described himself as a white nationalist in a widely distributed online video.

Coach Tim Miles says Friday the team would wear T-shirts reading “Hate Will Never Win” at the game Saturday against Rutgers in Lincoln. Players also were making a video rejecting racism and hate that will be shown on the Pinnacle Bank Arena screens.

Miles says his players realize they can make a statement that will resonate and have a positive impact on the campus community.

The Nebraska campus has roiled this week after videos surfaced of student Daniel Kleve. He says in videos that he’s the most active white nationalist in the state, supports violence and disparages Martin Luther King Jr., African-Americans and Mexicans.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments