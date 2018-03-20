Huskers On The Road To Oklahoma

The Nebraska baseball team (11-8) hits the road this week for Tulsa, Okla., to face Oral Roberts (11-6) for a pair of games at J.L. Johnson Stadium. Tuesday’s game is set for 6:30 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed on ESPN3. Wednesday’s finale is slated for 1 p.m. The Huskers earned a weekend split at home against Northwestern State. The Demons won on Saturday, 6-2, before the Huskers won Sunday’s game, 7-6. Oral Roberts leads the all-time series against Nebraska, 20-15, dating back to the first meeting between the schools in 1972. The last meeting was in the 2008 NCAA Regionals when the Golden Eagles defeated Nebraska, 8-0.Oral Roberts is 11-6 this season and enters the week on a three-game winning streak after sweeping South Dakota State at home. The Golden Eagles went 5-1 in February, opening the season with a three-game sweep against Utah. ORU took one of three against then-No. 25 Dallas Baptist after a win in its lone game against then-No. 22 Wichita State.