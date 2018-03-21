Huskers outslug Oral Roberts

Tulsa, Okla. – In a game that saw both teams use six pitchers and combine for 21 runs, the Nebraska baseball team (12-9) took down Oral Roberts, 11-10, at J.L. Johnson Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Nebraska scored one run in the top of the first. NU’s first two batters, Zac Repinski and Mojo Hagge, reached on a hit-by-pitch and walk, respectively. Repinski scored on a groundout double play. The Golden Eagles went down in order in the bottom of the opening frame.

In the top of the second, the Huskers added four runs to build a 5-0 advantage. Jesse Wilkening hit a leadoff single and advanced to second when Luke Roskam walked. After back-to-back strikeouts, ORU allowed two consecutive walks to score one run. Hagge drove in two runs with his single to right field. In the bottom of the second, ORU scored one run on three hits, but left two runners stranded.

NU went down in order in the top of the third. The Golden Eagles managed one hit in the bottom of the frame, but a double play ended their chance to score.

After a pair of flyouts to start the fourth, Mike Addante walked, but was left stranded with an inning-ending strikeout. ORU managed a single in the bottom of the fourth, but left the baserunner stranded.

Hagge drew a leadoff walk in the fifth and advanced on a pair of groundouts before Wilkening’s RBI single brought him home. In the bottom of the fifth, ORU scored five runs to tie the score at 6-6. Spencer Henson hit a grand slam to center field during the inning.

NU managed a pair of baserunners in the sixth, but neither scored. Jaxon Hallmark walked before Zac Luckey reached on a fielder’s choice, but both were safe with a defensive error. The runners got to second and third but were left stranded. ORU took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth when the Golden Eagles scored two runs on two hits.

Nebraska scored three runs in the seventh to reclaim the lead at 9-8. Hagge was hit-by-pitch in the leadoff spot before Altavilla was walked. Hagge scored on a wild pitch before Wilkening singled to put runners on the corners. Roskam’s sacrifice fly scored Altavilla to tie the game. Hallmark singled to put runners on the corners again. Wilkening scored on a balk to give NU the lead. Oral Roberts went down in order in the seventh.

NU added two runs in the eighth. Joe Acker walked in the leadoff spot before Repinski singled. A sacrifice bunt advanced them. Acker scored on a wild pitch before Altavilla walked. Repinski scored on Schreiber’s groundout. ORU scored two runs in the eighth to trim the lead to 11-10.

The Huskers had one hit in the top of the ninth, but left him stranded on first. Jake Hohensee retired all three batters in the bottom of the ninth and surpassed 100 career strikeouts in earning his fifth save of the season.

Junior lefty Nate Fisher made his fourth start of the season and threw 4.0 innings, giving up one run. Ethan Frazier (0.1 inning), Paul Tillotson (0.2), Max Schreiber (2.0), Zack Engelken (0.2) and Hohensee (1.1) each made relief appearances.

The Huskers open Big Ten play at home on Friday as the first contest of a three-game series against Minnesota at Hawks Field. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:35 p.m. (CT).