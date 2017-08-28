Huskers Practice Monday

Lincoln NE — The Nebraska football team practiced Monday afternoon on the Ed and Joyanne Gass Field, working out for a little over two hours in full pads and helmets.

Offensive Coordinator Danny Langsdorf spoke with the media following practice and commented on what he would like to see from the offense on Saturday.

“We want to have good pace and good tempo. We want to look sharp and take care of the ball. We want to be clicking on all cylinders” said Lansgdorf. “We don’t want to have to take a time out because we were in the wrong formation or lined up incorrectly. We just want to play a good clean game. When you watch us, we want to look fast and sharp.”

Coach Langsdorf also commented on De’Mornay Pierson El’s recovery and his senior year.

“I think a lot better. I think this year he is healthy and fresh and feeling good. I think he got some explosion back in his leg and I think the ability to really burst and make his cuts has really shown in fall camp…He’s worked on it hard through the summer, I also think he is just feeling better. It’s a combination of both” Langsdorf said.

Coach Langsdorf talks about getting JD Spielman ready for his first season playing.

“He’s in great shape. He’s had a lot of work in fall camp. I feel good about his conditioning. I think that he’s the guy that deserved a lot of work and I think it’s helpful. We’ve had to use him a lot and he looks good doing it so I think he’s ready to play. I think he is going to be fun to watch” said Langsdorf.

Coach Langsdorf mentions the impact that Luke McNitt will have as a captain for the season.

“He was lifter of the year in the weight room which shows his work ethic. I think that guys that work hard are easily looked at as leader on the team. He’ll speak up, I just think he’s a great worker and a really good guy. I think guys gravitate towards that. He’s been a team leader in the off season program.”

The Huskers will return to practice tomorrow afternoon as they prepare for their season opener against Arkansas St. Check huskers.com for more information.