Huskers Rally For Win Over Iowa

Lincoln – Trailing 6-5 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning the Nebraska baseball team (21-13-1, 5-3-1 Big Ten) scored three runs, with two coming in on a triple by Mojo Hagge. Luis Alvarado closed the door in the ninth, his sixth save of the year, and the Huskers notched a 8-6 win to avoid a sweep by the Iowa Hawkeyes (22-12, 5-4 Big Ten). Nebraska hasn’t been swept at home during conference play in 2009, when it was swept three times during Big 12 play by Kansas State, Texas and Missouri. The Huskers entered the eighth with a 5-4 lead, but Iowa scored twice with two outs to take its first lead of the game, 6-5. Nebraska then answered in the bottom of the inning, as Hagge lined the first pitch he saw from reliever Josh Martsching down the right-field line for a two-RBI triple, his second three bagger of the year.

Martsching then hit Jake Meyers and Angelo Altavilla drove in Hagge with a RBI single. Alvarado took the mound in the ninth and had to face the top of Iowa’s lineup. Nebraska is now 6-0-1 on Sundays this season and sits in fourth place in the Big Ten behind Minnesota, Maryland and Michigan. The Huskers play at Minnesota (7-2) next weekend, have already taken a series from Maryland (9-3) and don’t play Michigan (6-3) this year. The Huskers will play their next four games on the road, starting with a trip TD Ameritrade Park on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. meeting with the Creighton Bluejays. Nebraska will then head to Minneapolis next weekend for a three-game series against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.