Huskers rally to beat Badgers

Madison, Wis. – The Nebraska softball team (21-28, 9-12 Big Ten) trailed 3-2 after five innings, but scored three runs over the final two innings in a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over Wisconsin (36-11, 13-8 Big Ten) on Friday night.

Nebraska had nine hits on the night. Tristen Edwards led the team at the plate going 3-for-4 with one run, one RBI and a double. Madi Unzicker had a solo home run, while Peyton Glatter, Samantha Owen, Rylie Unzicker, Bree Boruff and Lexey Kneb each had one hit as well.

Lindsey Walljasper (11-11) started and pitched 5.0 innings. She gave up three runs and six hits. Walljasper also had five strikeouts and just one walk. Courtney Wallace pitched 2.0 scoreless innings of relief and earned her first-career save. She gave up two walks and had two strikeouts.

Wisconsin’s Kaitlyn Menz dropped to 17-7, pitching 5.2 innings and giving up four runs on eight hits. She also had six walks and two strikeouts.

The Huskers wasted no time getting on the board, jumping out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Edwards and Owen hit back-to-back singles to put a pair of runners on with one out. Then Glatter doubled to score one run and Madi Unzicker grounded out to score another run. In the bottom of the inning, the Badgers scored on one hit.

In the second, Wisconsin took a 3-2 lead after three hits.

In the fourth, Nebraska had a great opportunity to score some runs in the top of the fifth. The Huskers put two runners on after Simmons drew a walk and Edwards had a bunt single. A ground out to first moved both runners over and another walk loaded the bases, but the Huskers weren’t able to take advantage of the opportunity as the Badgers got back-to-back outs.

In the sixth, Rylie Unzicker drew a leadoff walk. Boruff moved her to second on a sac bunt before Kneib hit a double to tie the game up 3-3. Carson Fischer pinch ran for Kneib and moved to third on a ground out. With two outs, Edwards smashed a double to score Fischer and give the Huskers a 4-3 lead.

Madi Unzicker added an insurance run in the seventh as Madi Unzicker hit a solo home run to extend the lead to 5-3. In the bottom of the inning, the Badgers drew a pair of one-out walks to bring the winning run to the plate. A close play went Nebraska’s way as the Huskers got the force out at third for the second out of the inning. A ground ball ended the game.

The series continues tomorrow at 1 p.m.