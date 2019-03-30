Huskers Reportedly Land Hoiberg

It is looking more and more like Fred Hoiberg will be the next head Men’s Basketball coach at Nebraska. Both the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World Herald reported on Saturday that Hoiberg has agreed to a deal to coach the Huskers. Reportedly NU and the former Iowa State and Chicago Bulls head coach have been in negotiations for most of the week, after the Cornhuskers initially gauged Hoiberg’s interest back in February.

Hoiberg was born in Lincoln and his grandfather Jerry Bush was head coach from 1955-1963 of the Huskers. Hoiberg was fired by the Bulls in December after more than three seasons as head coach. At Iowa State he led his former school for five seasons leading them to the NCAA tournament four times and a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2014. Hoiberg’s son is a member of the Michigan State squad that is still alive in the NCAA tournament. Hoiberg replaces Tim Miles, who was fired earlier this week after seven seasons leading the Huskers. A formal press conference is expected to be held next week.