Huskers Start Preparations For CU

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska football team practiced for just over two hours on Tuesday inside the Hawks Championship Center in full pads and helmets. Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander addressed the media after practice, talking about the team’s progress after the cancellation of its home opener against Akron on Saturday. “Between week one [and two], you get the pregame stuff out of the way and you get through some of the rough patches,” Chinander said. “You’re playing in front of 90-plus thousand fans instead of playing on the indoor or outdoor practice fields, but I think we still made a big jump between week one and two of practice.” Chinander was also asked about the appearance of yellow jerseys on the defensive players during the practice. “When I talked to Coach McBride, he told me about the beginning of the Blackshirts and [how] the first team had the black shirts and the second team had the yellow shirts, eventually known as the ‘killer bees,’” Chinander explained. “We went back to that and I think some of these guys are already saying, ‘I want to get out of these things and I want to get into a Blackshirt.’ So, I think, hopefully, that’s another mental reward for getting out of those things and into the Blackshirts. Everybody is in them right now.

After this first game, when we get the Blackshirts out there, then the Blackshirts will be in black and second-team guys will be in yellow.” When asked about Saturday’s match up against Colorado, Chinander talked about the similarities between the two offenses. “They’re both a spread operation, some fundamental run game stuff and some fundamental pass game stuff,” Chinander said. “Obviously they have their own little flavor and some of the personnel they use do some different things. I think they do some really nice things. They have a very dangerous deep threat in No. 3 [WR K.D. Nixon] and I think No. 2 [WR Laviska Shenault Jr.] is a very good player. The quarterback, [Steven] Montez, I think he’s going to have [multiple] starts under his belt. The running back is really going to do some things in the zone-read game, and they go fast like our guys.” The Huskers will be back on the practice field on Wednesday morning. Nebraska kicks off its season on Saturday, Sept. 8 against Colorado at Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m., with ABC providing national TV coverage.